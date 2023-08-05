ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “My baby is taken” – Destiny Etiko overjoyed as colleague, Chisom Steve gets engaged

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read

Destiny Etiko, a popular Nollywood actress, is preparing to put on her dancing shoes as she announces the engagement of her colleague, Chisom Steve.

The voluptuous actress shared a pre-wedding snapshot of the couple, who are about to be husband and wife.

Her pal Chisom Steve was seen clutching the back of her man’s head with her hand and an elegant engagement ring beautifully set on her finger in the snapshot shared.

Destiny Etiko couldn’t suppress her enthusiasm for her pal and joyously revealed that she had been abducted.

She then continued to pray over the couple’s union and wished them a beautiful household.*

The actress wrote …

“My baby is taken 😁💃💃💃🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️@chisom_steve ❤️A big congratulations to u my baby Your home is blessed 🥲 🙏”

See her post…

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Singer, Davido ran away after magician reveals the name of the girl he had his first kiss with

14 mins ago

7 fashionable outfits inspired for ladies by Nollywood actress Uchenna Nnanna Maduka

1 hour ago

Every Second With You Is Love, Like I Have Never Known, Says Iniedo As She Shares Lovely Pictures

1 hour ago

Video: “Stop playing”- Ola of Lagos romantically proposes to lover

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button