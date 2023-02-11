ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “My Baby and My Baby” – Gospel Singer, Tim Godfrey Reacts As He Welcomes First Child With Wife

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 17 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Popular nigerian gospelsinger, Tim Godfrey and his beautiful wife have welcomed their first child
  • The award-winning gospel singer shared the good news minutes ago with a photo from their maternity shoot
“My Baby and My Baby” - Gospel Singer, Tim Godfrey Reacts As He Welcomes First Child With Wife

The award-winning gospel singer, who tied the knot last year, and his beautiful wife have welcomed their first child.

Sharing the good news minutes ago, Tim Godfrey shared a dark photo from their maternity shoot.

The singer expressed gratitude to God for the new blessing.

“My Baby and my baby. Thank you Jesus”, he wrote.

The likes of Bisola Aiyeola, Nikki Laoye, Temidayo Shodiya, Laurie Idahosa and more congratulated the new parents.

isola Aiyeola wrote, “Congratulations

Temidayo Shodiya wrote, “Congratulations

Nikki Laoye wrote, “Awww so happy for you both. Congratulations my fam

Idahosa Laurie wrote, “Congratulations God is faithful”.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 17 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “His Story Has Changed” For Standing In Front Of Peter Obi’s Moving Convoy, Cubana Chief Priest Vows To Make Teenager A Millionaire

5 hours ago

Video: 65 out of 83 women I counseled were unfaithful to their husbands – Daddy Freeze reveals

5 hours ago

Video: “15 years and I’m just getting started” – Ghana singer stirs confusion with age

15 hours ago

Video: I am now bigger than Portable, my new car is worth N6.2M — DJ Chicken [Video]

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button