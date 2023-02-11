Video: “My Baby and My Baby” – Gospel Singer, Tim Godfrey Reacts As He Welcomes First Child With Wife

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular nigerian gospelsinger, Tim Godfrey and his beautiful wife have welcomed their first child

The award-winning gospel singer shared the good news minutes ago with a photo from their maternity shoot







The award-winning gospel singer, who tied the knot last year, and his beautiful wife have welcomed their first child.

Sharing the good news minutes ago, Tim Godfrey shared a dark photo from their maternity shoot.

The singer expressed gratitude to God for the new blessing.

“My Baby and my baby. Thank you Jesus”, he wrote.

The likes of Bisola Aiyeola, Nikki Laoye, Temidayo Shodiya, Laurie Idahosa and more congratulated the new parents.

isola Aiyeola wrote, “Congratulations

Temidayo Shodiya wrote, “Congratulations

Nikki Laoye wrote, “Awww so happy for you both. Congratulations my fam

Idahosa Laurie wrote, “Congratulations God is faithful”.