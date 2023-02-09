Video: My album will silence a lot of mouths – Ruger vows

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian musician, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, a.k.a Ruger has declared that his debut album will be a statement.

The ‘Dior’ hit maker said when he releases the forthcoming project, it will silence a lot of critics and naysayers.

Ruger made the declaration while previewing a new song off the yet to be released album on his Instagram story with D’Prince.

Though he did not mention any names, fans took it to be a subtle shade directed at BNXN, whom he is known for always clashing with on social media.

“This album will shut a lot of mouths I promise” he said.

See some of the reactions culled below:

fodunshewa; I don’t know why u all love to shade and oppress una self…. Do u and be u pls….

eghosa_peter960; Ruger you good normally I be your fan but sometimes you dey behave like kid

hn_eyerake; Na why the album no go bam so 😢

iam_aliciabiz; My baby’s album will shut everyone up 🥰

_tz_babnla; If e no carry Grammy 😂 we go laugh oh 😂

notyourmate_; With everything wey we dey face

im_obama__23; I too love this Ruger, after Wiz Nah Fireboy, then wiz in Africa❤️❤️🦅🦅🐐