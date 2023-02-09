ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: My album will silence a lot of mouths – Ruger vows

  • Ruger has avowd that when he releases the forthcoming project, it will silence a lot of critics and naysayers.
  • Though he did not mention any names, fans took it to be a subtle shade directed at BNXN, whom he is known for always clashing with on social media.
“Started the year with no.1, ending it with no.1” – Ruger boasts

Nigerian musician, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, a.k.a Ruger has declared that his debut album will be a statement.

The ‘Dior’ hit maker said when he releases the forthcoming project, it will silence a lot of critics and naysayers.

Ruger made the declaration while previewing a new song off the yet to be released album on his Instagram story with D’Prince.

Though he did not mention any names, fans took it to be a subtle shade directed at BNXN, whom he is known for always clashing with on social media.

“This album will shut a lot of mouths I promise” he said.

See some of the reactions culled below:

fodunshewa; I don’t know why u all love to shade and oppress una self…. Do u and be u pls….

eghosa_peter960; Ruger you good normally I be your fan but sometimes you dey behave like kid

hn_eyerake; Na why the album no go bam so 😢

iam_aliciabiz; My baby’s album will shut everyone up 🥰

_tz_babnla; If e no carry Grammy 😂 we go laugh oh 😂

notyourmate_; With everything wey we dey face

im_obama__23; I too love this Ruger, after Wiz Nah Fireboy, then wiz in Africa❤️❤️🦅🦅🐐

