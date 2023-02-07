ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: My 20s have been the most confusing years of my life – Davido’s baby mama, Larissa laments, expresses regret

0 336 1 minute read

  • Larissa London took to her Instagram stories to share some thought-provoking posts.
  • The UK- based make-up artist admitted that her 20s have been the most confusing years of her life and went on to question God.
Larissa London, Nigerian singer David Adeleke alias Davido fourth baby mama raises eyebrows with some cryptic notes.

The UK- based make-up artist who shares a son named Dawson with Davido took to her Instagram stories to share some thought-provoking posts.

First, she reshared a self-blaming post that reads:

“I deserved everything L I took. I got too comfortable wit a lot of shit & people and it backfired on me. BUT I got it now and it’s all understood.”

In a follow-up post, the mother of one admitted that her 20s have been the most confusing years of her life and went on to question God.

However, Larissa failed to reveal why she tagged her 20s as the most confusing period of her life.

She wrote:

“My 20s have been the most confusing years of my life. God?! When will it stop.”

