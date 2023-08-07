Video: “Mr Right Turns Out to Be Mr Wrong” – Actress Doris Akonanya Sparks Break Up Rumors with Fiancé

Doris Akonanya, a Nigerian actress, has caught the interest of her fans, who are asking if she is still dating social media influencer Darlington Chidera Ibekwe.

On Sunday, the actress posted new Instagram photographs with the caption, “Mr. Right turns out to be wrong.”

The amputee actress’s intriguing and seductive tweet has had her devoted followers guessing about the possibility of a sad split from her attractive fiancé, Darlington.

In a breathtaking exhibition of passion, thousands of followers took to various social media platforms, showering her with heartfelt greetings and unwavering spiritual support.

A trending video shared on her Instagram page showed the romantic moment when her lover, Darlington, proposed marriage to her on her birthday, Wednesday, April 19th.

He surprised the Actress at her home with a cake and a band that serenaded her with sweet melodies for her birthday.

Darlington, in the video, also went down on bended knee and asked her to marry him.

Doris, who was overly excited, screamed “Yes!” and stretched her hand to her man to put the ring on it.

Speaking in the video, Darlington said,

“This is the first time I am being available for your birthday since all these years. Whenever it is your birthday, I am not always around. I want to apologise for all those years, and I said I am going to make it up today.

”Happy birthday, my love. And one more thing since I’m available today. I want to be forever with you. Will you marry me?”

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, the actress announced her engagement to her fans and followers.

“So guys, today is my day. The most important thing in this life is that love is very sweet with the right person. Like this, I’m taken.” She wrote.