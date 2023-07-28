Video: Mr Macaroni thankful as he finally takes delivery of his brand new car

Popular skit maker, Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has expressed gratitude to the organisers of Trendupp Awards, as he finally takes delivery of his brand new car.

The comedian, had won the Force of Influence Award at this year’s Trendupp Awards which came with a new car.

Taking to his Instagram page to share photos of the new whip, Cute Abiola expressed gratitude to the show organizers.

“I must freaky some Accounts today as I finally picked up my brand new Mikano Changan CS35 as winner of The @thisistrendupp Force of Influence Award!

Thank you @mikanomotors X @thisistrendupp”.

At the 2023 Trendupp Awards, Nigerian comedian Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr. Macaroni, was presented with a brand-new car.

The Trendupp Awards, which honor creativity, held their third edition last night, Sunday, July 10, 2023.

A number of celebrities, including Kiekie, Toyin Abraham, Denrele Edun, Mr. Macaroni, Sheggz, and Bella, graced the event.

The Force of Influence award that Mr. Macaroni received, along with a brand-new car, was the evening’s high point.

Mr. Macaroni posted a video of the joyful occasion to his Instagram page, thanking God, his loved ones, family, and friends.

Mr Macaroni dedicated his award to every Nigerian youth pushing and working hard to succeed despite all odds.

“I am indeed honored and grateful to receive Trendupp Africa 2023 Force of Influence Award @thisistrendupp which comes with a brand new car from @mikanomotors.

This is definitely one I didn’t see coming as all other nominees are great Mën and Women that I have so much respect and admiration for and any of them would have been equally deserves.

My deepest Gratitude to God, family, friends, and all lovers of Mr Macaroni.

Thank you for all your love and support. I do not take it for granted.

Big shout out to @thisistrendupp thank you for supporting creatives.

Thank you @mikanomotors for the brand new car. This one is dedicated to every Nigerian Youth pushing and working hard to succeed despite all odds.

Don’t get tired!! Soon, the world will celebrate you. I love you”.