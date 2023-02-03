Video: Mr Ibu’s wife calls him out over domestic violence, hints at romance between the actor and daughter, Jasmine [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the videos shared by GISTLOVER captures the moment John Okafor (Mr Ibu) raged mightily at his wife, Stella Maris while threatening to unleash his wrath on her if she doesn’t tell him the issue she has with Chioma Jasmine.

GISTLOVER while sharing the video alleged that Jasmine is sleeping with Ibu while disguising herself as his daughter.

Mr Ibu’s wife, Stella Maris has called out the veteran actor over domestic violence while hinting at the romantic relationship between Mr Ibu and his acclaimed daughter, Chioma Jasmine Okafor.

Another clip also shows Stella Maris crying while stating that Mr Ibu came from his girlfriend’s house to beat her up while spilling the wrongs the actor has meted out on her and her children.

