Video: Mr Ibu and wife, Stella Maris at peace again, reconcile at the police station after 24 hours social media dragging

Polpular nollywood actor Mr Ibu and his wife Stella Maris is now at peace with each other after social media dragging.

Nollywood actor, John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu and his wife, Stella Maris have finally reconciled.

In a video posted online by Gistlover, the couple were seen in similar outfits with all smiles all over their faces.

Mr Ibu and Stella looked all loved-up as they teased each other.

The Instagram blogger revealed that the couple had settled their dispute at a police station and Mr Ibu is back home to his wife.

“Jasmine is my daughter”- Mr Ibu reacts to wife’s allegations of having an affair with her

Veteran actor, John Okafor a.k.a Mr Ibu has reacted to his wife’s claims that he is having an affair with Jasmine, who she claims isn’t his daughter.

GISTLOVER reported hours ago that Mr Ibu’s wife had gone to controversial blogger, Gistlover to cry for help over how Jasmine, who has been posing as his daughter, has been taking advantage of him.

She claimed that the social media influencer was plotting to sell his house and has taken control of his social media pages. She further alleged that Jasmine and Mr Ibu her having an affair.

Reacting to it, Mr Ibu via an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze debunked his wife’s allegations.

The veteran stated that Jasmine is his daughter as he adopted her when she was a toddler. Mr Ibu further clarified that he isn’t having any sexual affair with her and all his wife’s claims are all lies.

Mr Ibu disclosed how Jasmine stood by him when he was ill and took care of all his medical expenses and has been helping out with his financial responsibilities.