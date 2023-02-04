Video: Mr Ibu, Adopted Daughter And Son Finally React Reacts To Actor’s Wife, Stella Maris’ Call-Out, Reveals What Really Happened

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor alias Mr Ibu, his adopted daughter, Jasmine, and his sons have reacted to Stella Maris’ (Mr Ibu’s wife) call-out as they share their side of the story

Mr Ibu and his children also narrated how Stella Maris abandoned the Nollywood veteran at the hospital when he was sick to attend a party

Recall that Stella Maris via the controversial Instagram blogger, Gistlovers’ page accused Mr Ibu of domestic violence while insinuating an amorous relationship between the movie veteran and his adopted daughter, Jasmine whom she tagged as his girlfriend.

Reacting to the saga, Daddy Freeze as it is in his routine took it upon himself to get to the bottom of the case as he speedily got Mr Ibu and his family members to join his live session and share their version of the saga.

Mr Ibu and his children narrated how Stella Maris abandoned the Nollywood veteran at the hospital when he was sick to attend a party.

Ibu’s son went on to show receipts of some cash that were sent to her following her requests for money ranging from N10K, N50K, and N1M.

The actor’s first son while fuming described Stella Maris as one who’s very extravagant and has refused to work despite knowing full well her husband isn’t too strong.

Receipts of the cash Jasmine sent from her account to Stella Maris’ account were also shared to prove that she isn’t as evil as Ibu’s wife initially painted her to be.

The live session lasted for over 1 hour as each member spoke at length.

Watch below: