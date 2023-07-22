ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Mr Eazi Flaunts N9.1M Receipt as He Celebrates Birthday in Grand Style with Fiancée Temi Otedola and Loved Ones

A video has gone viral on social media showing how popular Nigerian artist Mr Eazi celebrated his birthday in magnificent manner.

According to Gistlover, Mr Eazi, the “Leg Over” hitmaker will turn 32 on July 19th 2023, which by extension was celebrated by his fiancee Temi Otedola and others.

Mr Eazi, on the other hand, had a lovely time wining and eating with his pals and his fiancée in Mykonos, Greece.

At the conclusion of the festivities, Eazi couldn’t help but reflect on how much money he had spent on his birthday party.

Sharing a receipt of N9.1m spent on his birthday, Mr Eazi accompanied it with the caption; “Jason wanted dead or live for this.”

In an Instagram post, Mr Eaz wrote;

