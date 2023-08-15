ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Mourning Bobrisky Deletes Instagram Posts as He Mourns Dad’s Death in Special Way

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 40 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read

Mourning Bobrisky Deletes Instagram Posts as He Mourns Dad’s Death in Special Way

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has deleted the majority of his Instagram posts.

This comes on the heels of news that he had lost his father, Mr. Kunle Okunneye. According to reports, the old man died in the early hours of August 14, 2023.

On Monday afternoon, Bobrisky reported his father’s death on his Snapchat profile. He did not, however, explain the cause of his father’s death.

He wrote; “Guys, I lost my dad dis morning.”

A recent check on his Instagram page shows that the socialite had taken down most of the posts, leaving only six. The latest post was four days ago.

Bobrisky confirmed the death of his dad via his Snapchat page on Monday afternoon. Although, he did not reveal the cause of his father’s death.

He wrote; “Guys, I lost my dad dis morning.”

A recent check on his Instagram page shows that the socialite had taken down most of the posts, leaving only six. The latest post was four days ago.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 40 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Why I Am Not Happy with Seyi Vibes – Singer Portable Spills [Video]

53 mins ago

BBN All Stars: Rita Dominic, Leo Dasilva, Vee, others react to Uriel’s eviction

2 hours ago

Video: Danielle, Yul Edochie’s Only Daughter Reacts as Her Mother May Steps Out Without Wedding Ring

10 hours ago

Video: BBNaijaAllStars: Mercy Eke Wins HOH, Alex Granted Immunity from This Week’s Eviction

12 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button