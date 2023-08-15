Video: Mourning Bobrisky Deletes Instagram Posts as He Mourns Dad’s Death in Special Way

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has deleted the majority of his Instagram posts.

This comes on the heels of news that he had lost his father, Mr. Kunle Okunneye. According to reports, the old man died in the early hours of August 14, 2023.

On Monday afternoon, Bobrisky reported his father’s death on his Snapchat profile. He did not, however, explain the cause of his father’s death.

He wrote; “Guys, I lost my dad dis morning.”

A recent check on his Instagram page shows that the socialite had taken down most of the posts, leaving only six. The latest post was four days ago.

