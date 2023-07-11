Video: “Mourn you till I join u”- 2baba promises as he marks 2years remembrance of Sound Sultan

Innocent Idibia, better known as 2baba, has taken to social media to pay tribute to his late friend and colleague, Sound Sultan.

2baba promised to mourn him until he joins him while sharing old photos of the two of them.

“Mourn U till I join u”.

Sound Sultan left many heartbroken when he passed away on July 11, 2021.

He died after battling ‘Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma,’ ‘Cancer of the throat.’

Before his death, Sound Sultan underwent chemotherapy in a hospital in the United States of America.

2baba breaks down as he storms late Sound Sultan’s grave

Recall that after his death, 2baba paid a visit to his grave.

2baba shared a video of him visiting his grave in America, while he was bonding with his 3 kids who he shares with Pero Adeniyi.

Taking to his Instagram page, 2baba stated that he went to pay respect to his brother alongside Emma Ugolee, Frankie J, and others.

He wrote, “Went to pay my respect to my brother Sound Sultan. With my brothers @emmaugolee @amfrankiej @blackahrank July 11 WORLD SULTAN DAY. Blessed. We miss u dear friend. Olanrewaju Fasasi bless up”.

