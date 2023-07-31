ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Most restless wives were once side chics in people’s relationships” – Actress Aniebiet Francis

Aniebiet Francis, a Nigerian actress, believes that most restless wives who are constantly suspicious of their husbands’ behaviors and inactions were once side chicks in other people’s relationships.

She said this in a post on her official Facebook page, where she addressed how some wives are constantly concerned about their husbands’ movements.

According to Aniebiet Francis, some of these restless ladies’ pasts continue to haunt them because they believe their husbands are trying intricate techniques to cheat since they have done so in the past.

These women, she claims, live in constant worry that their husbands are unfaithful or that someone is doing to their spouses what they did to other people’s partners.

She wrote…

“Some of the most restless wives are the ones that were once official side chics in people’s relationships.

Their expertise in cheating tricks makes every action and inaction of their husbands suspicious.

They literally live a life of fear. Fear that someone is doing to them what they did to others.

May we not become victims of our past atrocities.”

