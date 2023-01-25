Video: ‘Most of them have sugar daddies’ – Anita Joseph replies Kunle Remi, reveals why actresses are richer than actors

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Appearing on the ‘Honest Bunch’ podcast, Kunle Remi had mentioned that there are sometimes he drives to a movie location and his female colleagues will pull up in more expensive cars.

Reacting to his claims, one of his female colleagues, Anita Joseph gave her reasons why they are better off than their counterparts.

“Because most of the females have ndi Nna Ochie (Sugar Daddy). Shalom in the highest biko,” she wrote in the comment section of an Instagram blog.

According to the Anikulapo star actor, this is surprising because he knows how much he is paid for the movie and also has an idea of how much actresses are paid for the same movie.

Kunle Remi mentioned that actresses are fond of saying they have multiple streams of income when asked how they drive expensive cars.

The actor mentioned that this appearance can negatively affect actresses who are new to the industry as they would expect a lot and will end up being disappointed when they see that the industry is not how it looks.