Video: More details emerge on Bella Shmurda, Odumodublvck, and T-Dollar attack by cultists in LASU

On the alleged assault of singers Bella Shmurda, Odumodublvck, and T-Dollar, more information has come to light.

After their unpleasant encounter in LASU, the singers’ experience was described by GISTLOVER as being both bitter and sweet.

At the performance of the dancer Poco Lee at Lagos State University, LASU, the entertainers had demonstrated their support.

Unfortunately, they were subjected to harassment by alleged cult members at the school.

The singer Bella Shmurda allegedly suffered an assault, and Odumodublvck was reportedly pursued by cult members, according to circulating reports.

Videos that have gone viral show the exact moment Odumodublvck turned around at the university’s field.

Bella Shmurda was seen being led out of the school by security in another video. Here are some videos.

More details

In an update, Bella Shmurda was beaten to a pulp in the university’s main auditorium on July 13, midway through the concert.

The concert was said to be going well until rumored cultists stormed the venue and caused mayhem. Their reasons for doing so are still unknown.

According to reports, several people were attacked and beaten while others, including Odumodublvck, fled the scene.

According to additional reports, some performers—including artists and dancers—left the location afterward, and others chose not to attend out of concern that they would be physically attacked.

A different account of the incident was provided by an eyewitness to the event.

The woman, who went by the Twitter handle Olamide, claimed that the chaos was caused by the show’s organizer’s greed.

According to her, the show organizers had sold more tickets than the Hall Capacity, which left many students stuck outside.

As a result, the students caused pandemonium at the event.

“Someone said the fight started at the Concert Poco Lee hosted in LASU because they sold more tickets than the Hall Capacity. So more than 200 students that bought tickets were outside. Then those students insisted the artists won’t perform if they’re denied entry to enjoy the show they paid for”.