Video: Moment Tiktok influencer SoftMadeIt stopped colleague Jenni Frank from touching him during an interview

Tiktok influencer and dancer, SoftMadeIt has set, the TikTok community ablaze after he took a firm stand during an interview conducted by Jermaine Media.

SoftMadeIt and Jenni Frank’s interview had seemed to be progressing smoothly, but soon took an awkward twist when she attempted to touch him.

In the popular video, Ammie and Jenni O were seen having an intense conversation with one another on Tikto.

As the talk went on, one specific instance when Jenni Frank put her hand on SoftMadeIt’s thigh came to light and attracted a lot of attention.

Almost immediately, his demeanor changed, and he quickly removed her hand.

The video of this incident rapidly went viral on social media, garnering a ton of views and sparking lively discussions among internet users.

Different reactions have been expressed by people, dividing opinions on the situation.

Given that some people are inherently touchy, some observers hypothesized that Jenni Frank’s action may have been unintentional.

On the other hand, there were many who thought that regardless of the situation, personal boundaries should always be respected.

One of the main topics of discussion is SoftMadeIt. Some thought his reaction was appropriate, while others thought he may have overreacted.

Some others felt that the way he took her hand and pulled away from her was excessive, which sparked a contentious discussion about how one should respond in these circumstances.

Many online users have commented on the issue, praising or criticizing SoftMadeIt for his actions.

See some of the reactions below!

One hairess gallery

“Not everyone can stand being touched … sometimes it’s a serious condition.”

One mheenarh

“If my man is not like this, I don’t want hims)”

One mosesblag

“Why would she touch him in such manner, that’s disgusting and irresponsible if you ask me”

One pink.lips.balm

“They don’t did nothing wrong.. some people are touchy .. some people don’t like people touching them anyhow”

On jesi_amaka_white

“Nawa oo no be everytime vu go Dev read comment oya type watin Dey ur mind”

One thattanambragirl

“It’s probably a reflex action, I also don’t like being touched and actions like this happens subconsciously. No biggie, lol”