Video: Moment Skit maker, KieKie fell off a treadmill during Gym session with BBNaija’s Saga – [video]

Skit maker, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori popularly known as KieKie has caused a stir after a video showing her falling off a treadmill surfaced online.

BBNaija star, Saga Adeolu recently took to Instagram with a compilation video of his gym sessions while creating a content with Kie Kie.

In the video clips, Kie Kie can be seen running on the treadmill as it quickens it’s pace.

After a few seconds, the Skitmaker while running, missteps, leading her to fall off the machine and tumbling unto the floor.

Clearly in a bit of discomfort, Kie Kie appeared stunned, as Saga gave her a helping hand while she picked herself up. A fellow was captured approaching the duo to ask if Kiekie was okay.

Taking to his Instagram story, Saga captioned the video: