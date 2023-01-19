Video: Moment Skit maker, KieKie fell off a treadmill during Gym session with BBNaija’s Saga – [video]
Skit maker, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori popularly known as KieKie has caused a stir after a video showing her falling off a treadmill surfaced online.
BBNaija star, Saga Adeolu recently took to Instagram with a compilation video of his gym sessions while creating a content with Kie Kie.
In the video clips, Kie Kie can be seen running on the treadmill as it quickens it’s pace.
After a few seconds, the Skitmaker while running, missteps, leading her to fall off the machine and tumbling unto the floor.
Clearly in a bit of discomfort, Kie Kie appeared stunned, as Saga gave her a helping hand while she picked herself up. A fellow was captured approaching the duo to ask if Kiekie was okay.
Taking to his Instagram story, Saga captioned the video:
“This fall was so scary someone came to ask if she was fine”