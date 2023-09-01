Video: Moment Ike Weeps Like a Baby, Hides Under Duvet After Being Punched by Alex [Video]

Ike Onyema, a BBNaija Season 8 contestant, was spotted crying under a blanket while Angel and a few other housemates begged him to stop crying after Alex punched him.

During the pool party on Thursday night, there was controversy between Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Alex Unusual and Ike Onyema.

They were playing in the pool together when Alex began hitting Ike.

Other housemates, Neo Akpofure and Mercy Eke, intervened to break up the altercation.

Alex claimed she punched Ike after the party because she feared he was trying to “drown” her. Mercy, Ike’s ex-girlfriend, became enraged and accused Alex of lying.

Doyin added that Ike was actually trying to hug Alex. Alex asked Biggie to show the video as proof.

Later, Ike was seen crying, and his fellow housemates were trying to comfort him.

Meanwhile, fans of the show have been sharing their opinions in the comments section.

See some reactions below:

@Chinny Courage Anael: “Ike that told mercy few days ago that he’ll create chaos and cry in front of all the housemates his ticket no cut today sha.”

@Wendy_James: “Ike the drama king, you will say what you did to Alex. Alex my baby don’t mind him.”

@Ms MO: “If we are being honest, Ike is bullied a lot in the house. Just that he’s a free spirit and takes everything people dish out.”

@bigbrother9ja_allstars: “They asked him if he wanted to eat and he said he wants yam Neo said “yam bawo”

@vkaachi: “Ike be doing exactly what he said he will do. He promised he was going to cry today chai Ike oooo.”

@iphyglosh: “Finally Ike requested for yam from housemates. Yam and egg sauce precisely.”

@Christo Phin Shitala: “I remembered Ike saying that he’s gonna create chaos if he didn’t go home and plot against someone.”

@gen z baddie –: “So Ike crys and nobody calls it a strategy.Kimoprah too cried yesterday of wager task no one said anything but Baye crys after clash with white money.”

