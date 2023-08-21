Video: Moment Asake makes grand entrance on helicopter to his show at O2 Arena, London

Asake, a well-known musician, arrived on a helicopter for his O2 Arena show, to the delight of thousands of fans.

Asake is without a doubt a highly inventive Afrobeats performer. He had made sudden ripples in the music industry with his debut album ‘Mr Money With The Vibes’ in 2022.

The artist gave an enthusiastic performance at his sold-out O2 Arena gig, performing all of his hit songs and leaving fans shouting for more.

The highlight of the night, though, was when the artist arrived on a helicopter and entered the arena.

He was spotted holding the chopper’s ladder as it slowly descended into the venue.

Fans were left spellbound at the sight of the singer coming down as they continued to cheer in frenzied excitement.

Watch the video below …