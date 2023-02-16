ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Mixed reactions trail Tem’s outfit and sultry dance on stage during performance [Video]

  • The video of Tems shaking her backside during her stage performance raised a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media.
  • Reacting some people were glad to see her loosening up and flaunting her backside, others commented on her outfit and performance on stage.


Award winning Nigerian singer, Tems, has once again got netizens talking about her big backside after a recent stage performance.

A video making the rounds captured the music star rocking a revealing black outfit on stage as she showed a side view of her lap.

While singing, the music star gave the fans a glimpse of her backside as she shook it for the audience.

The video of Tems shaking her backside during her stage performance raised a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media.

While some people were glad to see her loosening up and flaunting her backside, others commented on her outfit and performance on stage.

