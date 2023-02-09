Video: Mixed reactions as skit maker, Kiekie drinks her own ‘milk’, accompanies it with bread – [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A recent video of skit maker, Oluwabukumi Adeaga-Ilori, a.k.a Kiekie, has sparked reactions on social media.

In the video she shared via her Instagram page, Kiekie, who is a nursing mother, is seen feeding herself with her own breast milk and duly accompanied it with some slices of bread.

Kiekie came up with her own strategy and decided to make use of her own natural breast milk as a nutritious supplement to her meal.

She proceeded to use a breast pump to extract milk from her areola and transferred it into a baby bottle for personal consumption.

After this, Kiekie added the breast milk to her already-made tea until she got satisfied with the taste. The excitement on her face is evident as she eats the milk and tea mixture with bread.

Captioning the video, the content creator wrote:

“Abeg! Good milk is not meant for only one person 🥰😂

Don’t ask me how it tastes 🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️”

