Video: Mixed reactions as Governor Ademola Adeleke appoints his daughter Adenike as commissioner in Osun State

Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun State, has appointed his daughter Adenike Adeleke for the position of commissioner.

Adewale Egbedun, the speaker of the Osun Assembly, announced the names during the plenary session and said he had received a letter from the governor confirming the nominees in accordance with sections 192 (2) and 196(1) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (amended).

According to Mr. Egbedun, the governor submitted 25 names for the position of commissioners and another request for the appointment of 25 Special Advisers.

Oladosu Babatunde, Bayo Ogunbamgbe, Sesan Oyedele, Kolapo Alimi, Soji Adeigbe, Moshood Olagunju, George Alabi, and Sunday Oroniyi are among the 25 commissioners nominated, according to him.

Others are Abiodun Ojo, Bashir Salami, Moruf Ayofe, Sola Ogungbile, Bunmi Jenyo, Ayo Awolowo, Wole Bada, Dipo Eluwole, Rasheed Aderibigbe, Moruf Adeleke, Adeyemo Ademola, Olabiyi Odunlade, Jola Akintola, Mayowa Adejorin, Adenike Adeleke, Tola Fasheru and Gani Ola-Oluwa.

Adenike Adeleke is an Instagram star who uses the platform to promote her love for fashion, makeup and her daily life.

Adenike who was born on March 17, 1995 is identifed as nikos_babii on the photos and video sharing app, Instagram.

packagedjteejuiz: So most of you supportts this but were crying Tinubu daughter added “”iyaloja general “” to her social media bio? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.

amaryllisboozer: Before ya all hypocrites come for her don’t forget that Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, Was appointed as the Advisor to the President,” a government employee.

kc_ebu: IF SEYI TINUBU BECOMES MINISTER FOR PETROLEUM MAKE UNA NO COMPLAIN OOOOOO. CUS IT SEEMS EVERYONE IS NOW BEING USED AS BUTTON FOR HYPOCRISY.

judebare: Although there is no law against this act, however I see a lot of comment supporting this action as if morality does not count. To me it is double standard because if Buhari had appointed his son or daughter as a minister when he was president these hypocrites would have cried cried till their voice become hoarse. What if Tinubu appoints his daughter as a minister in his cabinet? I will like to hear what some people will say.

weightloss_mall: The double standard in Nigeria is alarming. I say this all the time, MOST NIGERIANS DON’T HATE CORRUPTION, THEY ONLY HATE CORRUPTION BECAUSE THEY DO NOT BENEFIT PERSONALLY. I rest my case