Video: “Miracles exist people”- Omoni Oboli joyous Miz Wanneka as she welcomes a child

Omoni Oboli, a Nollywood actress, is celebrating the birth of her child with celebrity hair boss, Miz Wanneka.

Taking to Instagram to share a video montage of her visit to the new mother, the entrepreneur conveyed her appreciation to God, calling Him the best.

She said she could write an epistle about what had happened in the previous week, but God’s grace had been with them every step of the way.

Counting her blessings, she remarked how every day has been a miracle.

In congratulating Miz Wanneka on the birth of her daughter, she agreed that miracles do exist and asked her admirers not to doubt it.

“God is the greatest! I could write an epistle on what has happened in the last over a week and even the weeks coming to that but God’s favor has been there for us every step of the way! Miracles left right center! Haaa of not for God!

I’m so thankful for @mizwanneka and baby Zaha! The most beautiful girl in the world who has my entire heart.

Miracles exist people. Never doubt it! Miracle nor dey tire Jesus.

Thank you @jimitewe for being the most amazing human”.

“God knew I needed a caring person in my life and sent you”- Omoni Oboli celebrates son as he clocks 20

In other news Omoni Oboli, a Nollywood actress, is celebrating her son, Gozi Oboli, who turns 20 today.

The mother of three took to Instagram to wonder how time flew so fast before her eyes.

She reflected on how she asked God for a caring person, and He provided her with Gozi Oboli.

She rained power prayers on him, praising him for being the most caring person she knows and for his creativity.

“My baby is 20 y’all!!

Where did all the time go?

Happy birthday to my amazing son @gozioboli.

God knew I was going to need a caring, compassionate, and all-round great human in my life, so He sent me you! The most caring person I know.

Ma the lines continue to fall for you in pleasant places. May your creativity never run dry and as you take new territories, may you always be protected from evil and remain the good person you’ve always been!

Love you more than life itself Gozi….. Don’t ever forget that!”.