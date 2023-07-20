Video: “Mine forever” – Temi Otedola sweetly celebrates fiancé, Mr Eazi, as he turns a year older

Popular singer and songwriter Mr Eazi turns a year older today and his fiancé has taken to instagram to sweetly celebrate him

Temi Otedola, the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, took to Instagram stories to congratulate her fiancé, popular singer and songwriter Mr Eazi, a happy birthday.

Temi’s fans were overjoyed to see the couple’s public display of affection as she poured her heart out in the birthday tribute.

The actress expressed her deep gratitude for having Mr Eazi in her life in the Instastory post, which quickly went viral across social media platforms.

She described him as the “kindest, warmest, and most genuine person,” emphasizing that she considers herself extremely fortunate to have met him.

She wrote;

“Happy birthday to my favorite person. Ever, I’m so blessed to have met you- can’t believe I get to spend this life with the kindest, warmest and most genuine person I know, mine forever. I love you.”

“I’m a fine babe and I’ll show it off” – Temi Otedola

Temi Otedola, a movie starlet and billionaire daughter, has told those who are offended by her beauty to leave her alone because she intends to flaunt it.

The ‘Citation’ star took to social media to suffocate her critics with a video of herself and her fiancé, Eazi, displaying endearing couple goals.

She used the opportunity to lip-synch to a background TikTok sound, telling internet users that she’s a gorgeous babe who isn’t afraid to show it.

Temi Otedola stated that she intends to flaunt her beautiful looks and that anyone who objects to this should not purchase data to be online.

