Video: “Mind your business or I will send the fire that burn my house to your house”- Comedian AY blows hot over daughter

The box office Ayo Makun, also known as AY, the king and award-winning comedian, has hit back at those accusing him of child abuse.

The comedian, who has temporarily relocated to the United States after his Lagos house was destroyed by fire, posted a video of his one-year-old daughter mopping the floor.

The actor added that the Child Help National Child Abuse hotline is not available in Atlanta.

He ordered his critics to mind their own business or he would send the fire that destroyed his house to theirs.

“The ChildHelp National Child Abuse Hotline is not available in Atlanta. Mind your business or I will send the same fire that b….n my house to your house. Let the poor comedian BREATHE”.

