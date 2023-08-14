Video: Mike shares chat with Seyi as he reveals touching reason why he saved him, netizens react

Mike Edwards, a Big Brother Naija former contestant, revealed the touching reason for his decision to vote for Seyi Awolowo, despite Seyi receiving the least number of votes among the housemates who were up for eviction.

In the eviction show, three housemates – Tolanibaj, Uriel, and Seyi – faced the prospect of being evicted from the Big Brother house.

With Seyi and Uriel having the fewest votes, the eviction jury, which included former Big Brother Naija contestants Teddy A, Laycon, and Diane, made the final choice. Uriel’s eviction was eventually approved by the jury.

Seyi’s kindness and generosity were on display during the talk, as he provided a helping hand to Mike in his time of need.

Mike wrote;

“As e dey come down, we dey push am back up” –

In addition to the chat screenshot, Mike shared a video of Nigerian musician Davido, in which Davido underlined the value of helping friends in need.

Mike’s surprising revelation provided a degree of nuance to the eviction decision.

Netizens Reactions…

@dahtgirl_ajex said: “I hope the sponsors can see the rubbish happening Shameless people”

@odogwu_nomso declared: “This is irresponsibility at its Peak, doing this in Public has ruined everything about the Jury from Big Brother. It was a big mistake having unprofessionals like you play as Jury, Nigerians carried their terrible mentality to a game that should be fair. Embarrassing”

@allezamani remarked: “This is a clear example that Nigerians don’t hate corruption, they just hate it that they aren’t benefiting from the corruption.”

@deyvxxd_ asked: “How this country wan better, politics everywhere”