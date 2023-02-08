Video: Mike Premium tackles Peter Okoye for saying Seun Kuti has erased his father’s history, he responds

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Seun Kuti had earlier stated that it takes the effort of dedicated Nigerians to save Nigeria, not an opportunist like Peter Obi

Following his remark, , Peter Okoye slammed Kuti, adding that he has ‘erased his father’s history’.

His remark did not quite sit well with a famous talent manager, Mike Premium who resorted to calling Peter Okoye “dumb”.

Responding Peter revealed that Mike was only speaking out of “frustration”.

Talent manager, Mike Premium has silenced Peter Okoye for saying that Seun Kuti has ‘erased his father’s history.

It will be recalled that GISTLOVER reported that Seun Kuti called presidential aspirant, Peter Obi an opportunist.

Following his remark, , Peter Okoye slammed Kuti, adding that he has ‘erased his father’s history’.

In his words:

“Dude just erased his fathers History! You said only the people of Nigeria can save Nigeria! Is PO and the rest candidates no the Nigerian people?…. SHAME! SHAME!! SHAME!!!”

His remark did not quite sit well with a famous talent manager, Mike Premium who resorted to calling Peter Okoye “dumb”.

“@peterpsquare you are dum • for saying Seun Kuti has erased his father’s name from history. I’ve always known you to be dumb. What Fela did can never be erased and it’s not bad for people to have their own view when it comes to politics. U wey dey give free ticket to resurrect ur dead career”, Mike wrote.

It did not take long before Peter Okoye replied to Mike Premium. In a post shared via his Insta-tory, Peter revealed that Mike was only speaking out of “frustration”.

He also advised him to learn from his nephew, Made Kuti, who is “well-guided and clean”.