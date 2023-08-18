Video: “Mercy wouldn’t have won ‘Pepper Dem’ if Tacha didn’t get disqualified” — Ike

Ike Onyema, a contestant on Big Brother Naija season 8, believes that Natacha Akide, commonly known as “Tacha,” would have won the “Pepper Dem” version if she hadn’t been disqualified.

As you may remember, Tacha was eliminated from the “Pepper Dem” season after a physical fight with Mercy Eke, who went on to win the 2019 competition.

Ike shared the idea that Mercy wouldn’t have triumphed if Tacha had remained in the house till the conclusion during a talk with other “All Stars” housemates Pere and CeeC on Thursday.

“Tacha would have won [‘Pepper Dem’] if not for disqualification.” He said.

“She was not supposed to win. Mercy would have won, regardless. She was the choice of the street.” Cee-C interjected.

“That one didn’t get disqualified despite her many, many offences. Don’t worry, this life!” Ike added.

