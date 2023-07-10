Video: Mercy Johnson shows off her husband as he resumes office

Nollywood actress and mother of four, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has proudly shown off her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, as he resumes office.

She shared a clip of when her husband complained about the underdeveloped conditions of some certain roads of the constituency he represents in Edo state

Sharing the video, Mercy Johnson wrote, “MCM ❤️.How @princeodiokojie plans his full year and how it falls into place bits my every understanding…it needs to be studied….Procrastination is 1 thing I am leaving behind…Gaskiya..”

Mercy Johnson celebrates her husband Prince Odi Okojie as he wins House of Reps seat

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has taken to social media to express her utmost joy and by extension celebrates her husband Prince Odi Okojie as he wins House of Reps seat.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prince Odi Okojie, as the winner of the Esan North East/South East Federal Constituency election in Edo State.

Recall that the presidential and National Assembly elections were held on Saturday, February 25th, 2023.

However, Mercy Johnson, a mother of four who is well known for her contribution towards her husband political ambition takes to her verified Instagram page to congratulate her husband following his victory.

Mercy Johnson wrote, “The man of the people, my man that cares for his people. It’s been incredible to see the love the people show for you because of what they know of you @princeodiokojie. It has been eye opening on this campaign trail with you everyday. It has been the honour of my life to be on this journey with you! Esan Oye! Let’s vote for a better representation 🙏🏽 House of Representatives is the goal, Abuja Direct is the destination, Vote Prince Odi Okojie, APC candidate House of Representatives, Esan North-East/Esan South-East federal constituency 2023.”

