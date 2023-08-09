Video: Mercy Johnson receives accolades as she teaches her daughters how to pound yam

Mercy Johnson Okojie, a Nollywood actress, sparked debate with a video showing her daughters smashing yam.

The mother of four posted a video of her eldest daughters mashing yam in their hamlet of Uromi on her Instagram page.

If they can eat pounded yam, then they should be able to pound it, said Mercy, calling them “Uromi babes.”

“Uromi babes. If you can eat then you can pound”.*

Netizens Reactions….

The video, which many deemed hilarious, had stirred reactions among her fans. Many applauded her for teaching her kids early.*

silverand_tiles_sanitarywares: “She said awwwwnnnn am so proud, talk true say you dey laugh Purity inside your mind. The hand might pill off after this ooooo.”

thephenomenal_girl: “See the way you grabbed the pestle. E dey body.”

bignelson_1: “Na real woman mercy Johnson , this is the first time am commenting on your page .. this one sweet me .. Girls we see the days nor know wetin be this ooo . Them go think say na only for banga seed.”

akaehor_miracle: “You see that cooler by the side,Omoo that cooler too hot oo,I enjoyed using it when growing up.”

barbieodion7: “Ahh I will never forget the day I was called to pound I grew some hand muscles.”

tos_collection_: “I once tried this, three days after,I still dey feel pain in my upper arm.”

officialblessingoj: “That year wen we dey show ourselves for boyfriend parents house I pound one day for good one week headache no green go. Now now e don turn fight for someone who couldn’t even lift the pestle o.”

motease44: “That’s right Mercy they need to know where they come from and that the struggle is real. Good job girls.”

One Imade Momodu wrote, “Esan oyeee. Thanks for encouraging them ooo

One Caroline Nweke wrote, “So this fight among senior and junior sister dey everywhere”.