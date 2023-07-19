Video: Mercy Johnson Reacts as First Daughter, Storms Dad’s House Of Reps Office, Poses In His Chair

Mercy Johnson has spoken out in response to images of her daughter, Purity Okojie, visiting her father’s House of Representatives office.

Photos of Mercy Johnson’s first child, Purity, and her father in his House of Representatives office stirred outrage after Prince Odi posted them on his Instagram handle.

As she sat in her father’s chair and posed in various parts of his office, the young girl was all smiles.

Mercy Johnson couldn’t help but comment on the post as other Nigerians praised her daughter’s beauty and progress.

Prince Odi Okojie, Mercy johnson’s husband, had a great time showing his daughter around his office. He posted pictures of Purity posing in his chair with a confident look on her face.

The politician also looked pleased to have his daughter around as he pampered her greatly.

Mercy Johnson in her reaction, stated that there’s ojoro (partiality) playing out in her house.

“The ojoro in this house ehhhhh, lol. Daddy’s Girl”, Mercy Johnson said.

Fay_thiee reacted: “Looks like she’s the owner of the office and you came to visit her”

itzsochill: “Typical… “Na my mama born me” Mini Mercy.” ubahagatha: “Only their skin color gives me joy”

carine_mongk: “As she grows, she looks like her daddy she is so pretty”