Video: Mercy Eke Almost Got ‘Trapped’ As She Makes a Unique Entrance at BBNaija ‘All-Stars’ Edition

Reality TV star, Mercy Eke, literally stole the show on Sunday night with her outfit at the unveiling of BBNaija ‘All-Stars’ Housemates.

Gistlover reports that Mercy wore a dramatic and stylish outfit that almost got her trapped at the door as she made an entrance to the stage.

The audience was heard shouting at the top of their voice when Mercy finally made it to the stage.

See the video below:

My Mother Tried to Abort Me

Meanwhile, Mercy Eke has shared a personal story surrounding her conception.

The reality TV star disclosed that her mother tried to abort her when she found out she was pregnant.

Eke stated this in a recent chat with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

She said one of her aunties advised her mother to get rid of the pregnancy because she already had five children.

The 32-year-old said her mother told her the story recently.

According to Eke “When she [my mother] was pregnant, there is this aunty of mine…She [my mother] has already had five children then this last one which is me. She has four girls and one boy. So, when that my aunty came, she was like, ‘Ah! Emilia, is this another pregnancy? With all these children you’ve dumped here.’