ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Video: Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry excited as he becomes a grandfather
- The excited grandpa shared photos of his daughter in the hospital bed with her child.
Lanre Gentry, the ex-husband of actress, Mercy Aigbe is in a celebratory mood as he becomes a grandfather.
The businessman, via his Instagram page, revealed that one of his daughters, Tosin Gentry, gas welcomed a child, thereby making him a proud grandfather.
Congratulating the new parents, he wrote,
“I’m now a grandfather, To God be the glory, my lovely daughter am very happy for you and your husband may God bless you more for me”.