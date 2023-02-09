ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry excited as he becomes a grandfather

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 323 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • The excited grandpa shared photos of his daughter in the hospital bed with her child.

Lanre Gentry, the ex-husband of actress, Mercy Aigbe is in a celebratory mood as he becomes a grandfather.

The businessman, via his Instagram page, revealed that one of his daughters, Tosin Gentry, gas welcomed a child, thereby making him a proud grandfather.

The excited grandpa shared photos of his daughter in the hospital bed with her child.

Congratulating the new parents, he wrote,

“I’m now a grandfather, To God be the glory, my lovely daughter am very happy for you and your husband may God bless you more for me”.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: American rapper Future appreciates Tems with flowers and heartwarming note

39 mins ago

Video: I no longer eat food cooked by my wife – Mr Ibu spills

1 hour ago

Video: “Why do we put so much energy into living a fake life” -Mary Njoku quizzes

1 hour ago

Video: ‘This is my fifth and worst marriage, I don’t want to marry again’ – Mr Ibu laments

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button