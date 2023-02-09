Video: Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry excited as he becomes a grandfather

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The excited grandpa shared photos of his daughter in the hospital bed with her child.

Lanre Gentry, the ex-husband of actress, Mercy Aigbe is in a celebratory mood as he becomes a grandfather.

The businessman, via his Instagram page, revealed that one of his daughters, Tosin Gentry, gas welcomed a child, thereby making him a proud grandfather.

Congratulating the new parents, he wrote,