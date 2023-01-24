ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Mercy Aigbe makes her husband, Kazeem Adeoti blush as she serenades him with sweet words on his birthday

  • It’s no news that Mercy Aigbe and her Hubby, Kazeem Adeoti have been a subject of controversy since they made their marriage public.

Beautiful Nollywood thespian, Mercy Aigbe celebrates her hubby, Kazeem Adeoti on his birthday today, January 24th, 2023.

The actress takes to the image-sharing platform, Instagram, where she eulogized him in the caption on his birthday.

She wrote:

“Happy birthday to my friend, my paddy, my ijinle pampam, my Gee, ‘D OWNER ’ @kazimadeoti 😍 .Omo Oluabuade, Omo Elemona, Omo Ibironke, Omo Ade Oba, Omo Ayoniyan, Omo Aro Onile …..

Have Fun Ade mi, love ya mucho! 💃❤️❤️❤️

