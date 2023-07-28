Video: “Men, we need to do a lot more” – Peter Okoye reacts to video of d!ldo company

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye also known as Mr P of P-Square fame has taken to his Instagram story to react to a video of a company producing dildos.

The father of three has taken to his Instagram story to share a video of a Chinese company producing a huge quantity of dildos ready to put them in the market for women to buy.

The singer while sharing the video on his page questioned his fellow men about how they allowed dildos to replace them in the bedroom.

He further urged his fellow men to do a lot more in the bedroom in order not to allow their women to depend on dildos for sexual satisfaction.

He wrote, “Dear men, How did we allow this shit to replace us? We need to do a lot more!”

“l still wished I was playing football professionally” – Peter Okoye spills

Peter Okoye, commonly known as Mr. P, a Nigerian artiste has stated that he originally intended to become a professional footballer but instead found fame in the music business.

Mr P expressed gratitude for his work as a musician in a tweet on Friday night, but also voiced regret for not pursuing football.

He wrote,

“Was supposed to be a Soccer Player or a professional footballer. But today I am grateful to be a professional and successful Musician/Artiste. When life changes the direction of your future, it might be fun to see where those new horizons take you. But l still wished I was playing football though. God bless us all in all we do.”

Peter Okoye received a flood of reactions on Twitter after sharing a tweet about his previous ambitions to become a professional footballer.

The tweet, which was posted on Friday night, received thousands of likes and retweets, with many fans reacting to the musician’s disclosure.

Some fans expressed astonishment and respect for Mr P’s success in the music industry, while others voiced remorse over squandered possibilities.

Many fans also shared their love for football, with some encouraging Mr P to pursue his passion for the sport.

One fan wrote, “You can still pursue football, Mr P! It’s never too late to follow your dreams.”

Another user commented, “Who knows, maybe you could even combine your love for music and football and create something truly amazing!”

One Twitter user wrote,

“Wow, it’s amazing how life takes us in unexpected directions. You’ve done incredibly well as a musician, Mr P. Your talent and hard work have paid off.”

Another user commented, “I can’t imagine a world without your music, Mr P. You’ve touched so many lives with your art”.