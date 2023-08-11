Video: “Men like Mike Edwards are rare” -BBNaija’s Frodd gets dragged over steamy dance with Mercy Eke

A Twitter user has called outfrodd Frodd for his relationship with the female housemates.

According to Joseph, a Twitter user, Frodd should keep his cool with the female housemates because he is a married guy.

This advice comes after Frodd was seen snuggling up with a couple female housemates during the Thursday pool party.

According to the Twitter user, if a married man is unable to control himself, he should be barred from appearing on the show.

Netizens Reactions..

This has created a stir online as many lambasted him for disrespecting his wife.

One Dillish Brown wrote, “That’s why I will always love Mike!! To find men with that level of self-control and respect is rare

One Larry Bills wrote, “This is terrible he should not be called a real man. How can you leave your pregnant wife at home to come on National television to disgrace her

One Krystabel wrote, “If Frodd can’t respect his wife on national TV, just forget about self-discipline

One Teeto Olayeni wrote, ” Women dey see Sha… Tega then no do pass like this una drag am to the gutter. Because it’s a man una dey create excuses.

One Official Mr Charlez wrote, “Understanding wife really dey suffer ooo