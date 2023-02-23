ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Men are not loyal”- Fan reacts as BBN’s Chizzy warns ladies to stop introducing female friends to boyfriends”

Nigerian entrepreneur, manager, and reality TV star, Chizzy recently dropped his two cents on love and relationships.

In a recent Twitter post, former Big Brother Naija housemate advised women to refrain from introducing their friends to their partners, as there is a strong possibility of the partner being poached.

In light of the recent viral reports about a woman whose friend allegedly stole her boyfriend after being introduced to him, the BBNaija star took to social media to express his thoughts. The reports have since circulated widely, eliciting various reactions from the public.

Chizzy provided women with guidance on maintaining healthy relationships, which was likely influenced by the recent chaotic events.

Ladies please let’s b guided….for a healthy relationship stop introducing ur female friends to your man..Dey will definitely snatch him away from u………pure legit caping, he wrote.

