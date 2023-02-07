Video: Meet singer Burna Boy’s alleged new girlfriend [Video]

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Meet singer Burna Boy's alleged new girlfriend

  • To further proved that she is the new woman in the singer’s life, Juice Gyal shared a video of her chilling at the VVIP section of Burna Boy’s Switzerland concert in December.

Grammy award-winning Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy seems to have found love again in the arms of an American lady, identified as Juice Gyal on Instagram.

The beauty influencer, claimed that she is in a relationship with the singer during a Q & A IG session.

A fan had questioned if she was dating the singer, and she confirmed their relationship.

The fan asked, “Are you dating Burna Boy?’

She responded, “Yes boo what’s up”.

This would be the third girlfriend Burna Boy has had since his breakup from British singer, Stefflon Don.

