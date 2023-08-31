Video: “Me and somebody well raise a son soon” – Sina Rambo’s wife throws shades

The alienated wife of Davido’s cousin, Sina Rambo, Heidi Korth, has taken to her Instagram page to mock her husband.

It’s no news that the wife of Davido’s cousin, Heidi Korth, and Sina Rambo are no longer living as husband and wife.

Recall that Heidi Korth took to her page early this year to call out her husband, Sina Rambo for alleged domestic violence. She later moved out of their home alongside their daughter and removed the family name “Adeleke” from her daughter’s name.

Recently, Heidi Korth took to her page to drag her husband once again and spilled more secrets about him and how he insulted Davido over his promiscuous lifestyle and numerous baby mamas.

In a new shade, Heidi Korth has taken to her page to share a video of a beautiful couple with their children having fun as a family. She threw a shade at her husband saying she would soon have a man who was trained well by her side.

Watch video below…