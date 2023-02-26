Video: MC Oluomo: Iyabo Ojo claps back as she reveals her relationship with Mc Oluomo, makes shocking revelations [video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Although Dayo Amusa did not mention or tag any name on social media, many claimed she was referring to her colleague, Iyabo Ojo

Following this, Iyabo Ojo took her Instagram live to address the situation, as many had already tagged her in the post.

The mother of two also disclosed that she is friends with other party members, who have helped her more than her rival’s comprehension.







Nollywood actress and businesswoman Iyabo Ojo has reacted to the shade from her colleague, Dayo Amusa and Bimbo Akisanya, over her support for Labour Party in the presidential elections.

Dayo Amusa called out an ‘ingrate’ on Instagram for reportedly claiming someone is a thug.

Dayo Amusa claimed the ‘thug’ was responsible for the sponsor of the unidentified person’s welfare.

The actress also alleged that the thug was responsible for her other personal needs.

Although Dayo Amusa did not mention or tag any name on social media, many claimed she was referring to her colleague, Iyabo Ojo

“When he dey pay your children’s school fees, e no be thug. When he dey pay your children’s birthday party bills, he no be thug!! When he dey pay your house rent, he no be thug!! When he dey sponsor your fight tickets, he no be thug!! When he dey lodge you and your children for hotel for weeks when depression wan kill you, he no be thug!! When he dey pay your new house mortgage, he no be thug!! BLOODY INGRATE!”.

Following this, Iyabo Ojo took her Instagram live to address the situation, as many had already tagged her in the post.

Iyabo Ojo claimed she only shared a cordial relationship with MC Oluomo, stating their relationship was not birthed because of any party.

The mother of two also disclosed that she is friends with other party members, who have helped her more than her rival’s comprehension.

Iyabo Ojo also called out top officials from the state and entertainment scene.