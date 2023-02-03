Video: May Yul-Edochie sues lady who edited photos with her children and added her husband Yul and his second wife Judy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During the festive period last year that Sarah Martins had put up a photoshopped family photo of Yul Edochie, his two wives and their kids.

In a reaction to it, May Edochie has pressed charges against her for subjecting her to public harassment.

The mother of four is seeking for a public apology, a retraction of statement and assurance that she won’t repeat the utterances.

May Edochie, the estranged wife of actor, Yul Edochie has filed a lawsuit against his colleague, Sarah Martins for defamation of character and public harassment.

Sarah had also made strong allegations against May in an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze. She claimed that May failed in her duties to Yul as his wife, which made him find love in the arms of her friend, Judy Austin.

She stated that Sarah Martins had joined forces with Judy to intimate and harass her into filing for divorce from Yul, so she can be his legal wife.

Sharing the lawsuit on her Instagram page, May stated that she has realized that some persons are out to taint her reputation and change the narrative in order to suit their agenda. May Edochie reinterated that she had a peaceful, and joyful marriage with Yul before the unfortunate happened.