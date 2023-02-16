Video: “May your mother’s prayers for you manifest”- JJC Skillz consoles ex-wife, Funke Akindele

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sending his condolence message, JJC Skillz in a comment on Funke Akindele’s IG page JJC Skillz wished that her mother’s prayers for her may manifest.

This is coming after Funke Akindele broke her silence following the death of her beloved mother.







Music producer, JJC Skillz has sent a condolence message and words of comfort to his estranged wife, and mother of his twin boys, Funke Akindele.

Sharing a video collage of her mother, Funke stated that she and her siblings are not mourning her, rather they are celebrating a life well lived.

The Lagos State deputy governorship candidate had listed out her mother’s unique qualities, which include being lively, jovial, and being the life of the party. She noted how her mother has instilled the spirit of prayers in her, her siblings, and even her young grandchildren.

Now sending his condolence message, JJC Skillz in a comment on Funke Akindele’s IG page wrote

“May her soul rest in perfect eternal peace. May her prayers for you manifest. I pray God console your heart. You will always be blessed.”





