Video: “May is strong and beautiful” – Reactions as Yul Edochie’s first wife is spotted having good time with friends

May Edochie, Yul Edochie’s first wife, melts hearts with her tenacity as she is seen having fun with her friends following the loss of her first son and her martial drama.

people are no longer surprise by the commotion surrounding her marriage to Yul Edochie because news of their union had been making the rounds for quite some time.

Yul and May had lost their first son, Kambilichukwu, in March, and there had been suspicion about the cause of the boy’s death.

The pair was said to have started the legal process to dissolve their union.

May had recently held the birthday of her last son, and footage from the event had appeared on social media, with her spouse Yul noticeably absent.

Another clip has surfaced which shows May Edochie having a good time with her friends, despite all she had been through within the space of one year.

Watch the video below:

Netizens remarked on her resilience to return to social life and be happy even though she had suffered pains.

gazkitchen_ said: “After the rain comes sun shine Abeg may my dear you and your children need am”

sharonofficial126 remarked: “She is so strong and very beautiful”

sharonofficial126 noted: “The ability for you to pick your self up and move on makes you a strong person may God hear our cry’s and help us fight our battles”

jennyposh89 wrote: “See me blushing… God will continue to protect you and your kids”

_idyspa wrote: “Bia May, why u Dey fresh like this”