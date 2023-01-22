Video: “May God grant me wisdom”- Yewande Adekoya writes after public apology from estranged husband

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a recent development the actress went further to ask God for wisdom on her personal Instagram page saying

GISTLOVER reported that on her birthday two days ago Abiodun apologized for breaking her spirit

Actress Yewande Adekoya has prayed for God to grant her wisdom to handle her current situation especially after her estrange husband, Abiodun Ishola Thomas who dumped her a year ago for side chics, made a surprise return on her birthday days ago.

Apologizing for breaking her spirit, Abiodun Ishola on Yewande’s birthday wrote

“Darling in the spirit of your birthday I want to use this time to say I’m sorry once more for the things I have done wrongly and also to tell you that I love you and i will continue to love you even more. May God continue to bless and guide us throughout our lifetime. Enjoy ur big day my love, Let’s focus on the brighter side of life #onGod“

And a surprised Yewande Adekoya responded saying “Haaaaaa, Ishola. I don’t even know what to say”

