Video: “May God grant me wisdom”- Yewande Adekoya writes after public apology from estranged husband

  • In a recent development the actress went further to ask God for wisdom on her personal Instagram page saying
  • GISTLOVER reported that on her birthday two days ago Abiodun apologized for breaking her spirit
Yewande Adekoya

Actress Yewande Adekoya has prayed for God to grant her wisdom to handle her current situation especially after her estrange husband, Abiodun Ishola Thomas who dumped her a year ago for side chics, made a surprise return on her birthday days ago.

Apologizing for breaking her spirit, Abiodun Ishola on Yewande’s birthday wrote

“Darling in the spirit of your birthday I want to use this time to say I’m sorry once more for the things I have done wrongly and also to tell you that I love you and i will continue to love you even more. May God continue to bless and guide us throughout our lifetime. Enjoy ur big day my love, Let’s focus on the brighter side of life #onGod“

And a surprised Yewande Adekoya responded saying “Haaaaaa, Ishola. I don’t even know what to say”

In a recent development the actress went further to ask God for wisdom on her personal Instagram page saying

“Wisdom is profitable to direct. May God grant me the wisdom I need to be able to continue to live a very fulfilling and happy life”

