Video: “May God give you miracle that will leave your enemies cracking their heads”- Rejoice Iwueze reacts following criticisms from religious fans

Rejoice Iwueze, a Nigerian gospel musician and former Destiny Kids star, has indirectly responded to the criticism she received following the birth of her first child.

GISTLOVER reported over the weekend that some religious followers of Rejoice Iwueze had attacked her in her comment area over the birth of her first child.

On Sunday, the former Destiny Kids singer, who married in November, announced the birth of her child with photographs from her maternity session.

She explained that she and her husband had progressed from being a couple to becoming parents, and she believes that God can be trusted.

Two religious critics attacked her in the comments section for having a child less than a year after marrying.

Religious detractors who were unaware of her wedding date assumed the gospel singer became pregnant before marrying.

Finally addressing them, Rejoice Iwueze posted images of herself from her hospital bed, clutching a bouquet.

In her caption, she appealed to God to provide her admirers a miracle that will leave their adversaries speechless.

“May the Lord give you the kind of MIRACLE that will leave your enemies CRACKING their head.

Can I get an AMEN”.