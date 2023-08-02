ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: May Edochie shares how security officials restrained Yul Edochie from accessing their former matrimonial home

23 mins ago
May Edochie has applied for a restraining order depriving Yul Edochie of access to their old marital home in addition to petitioning for a divorce from him and demanding N100 million from his second wife, Judy Austin.

In an update on the couple’s marital crisis, May Edochie, who is being represented by Femi Falana and the Eculaw organization, noted that Judy and Yul are aware of the case because they have gotten copies of the suit papers by email.

The mother of three has requested a court injunction barring Yul from entering the former marital residence. The businessman claimed that the movie star has been increasingly erratic, illogical, confrontational, and threatening. He also highlighted safety concerns.

According to her, Yul exhibits behaviors that suggest he may be “under some influence, the full extent or scope of which we are yet to determine.”

May recalled how security personnel had prevented Yul from entering their home the previous week and had informed him that going forward, any matters pertaining to his marriage to her and any interactions in that regard are subjudice.

The mother of three , who recently lost her son, has taken precautions to safeguard both herself and her kids.

Now, Yul has been instructed to speak with his attorney, should he want to retain one, and to follow their advice.

