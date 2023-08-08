ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: May Edochie says a word of prayer for Ayo Makun and wife, Mabel over their tragic loss

The comedian ayand his wife Mabel have received a prayer from May Edochie, Yul Edochie’s estranged wife.

The fact that Ayo and his wife are going through a difficult time because they lost their home and assets in a fire event is no longer news.

May thanked God for the gift of life, joining many others in expressing sympathy for the couple.

She promised that everything they lost would be recovered a million times over and said that she was keeping the couple in her thoughts and prayers.

“Thank God for the gift of life. Keeping you and yours in my thoughts and prayers.

Everything that is lost will be recovered a millionfold. God is in control”.

