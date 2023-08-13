Video: May Edochie Finally Steps Out Without Her Wedding Rings

May Edochie sparked outrage on social media after supposedly confirming her divorce from her husband, Yul Edochie, in a recent post.

Taking to her verified Instagram page today, August 13th 2023, May Edochie amidst divorce rumour with husband steps out without her wedding ring.

Gistlover previously reported that May Edochie, who lost her first child in March, had petitioned the court for a divorce from Yul Edochie.

May Edochie launched a N100 million lawsuit against his co-wife, Judy Austin, after filing for divorce, accusing her of adultery – sleeping with Yul Edochie while they were still legally married.

However, in a recent post, May is spotted looking amazing as she donned a green gown and was finally seen without her wedding bands.

Captioning the video, May Edochie wrote; “When people say there is a casting down, you will say there is a lifting up. Happy Sunday fam! .”

Reacting to the post;

chizoba_judith_uzo: She is Divorce na

kanoel_fabrics: As it should. Moving on.

omesham_a: What do you people think is the meaning of divorce biko.

prankhottiee: A WOMAN OF SUBSTANCE. MEET QUEEN MAY EDOCHIE, THE LADY DIANA OF AFRICA May Edochie. A woman of substance who does not allow circumstances to turn her into a circus. A woman of substance who refuses to be fed lies and shuns anything that hinders her from living a truthful life.

ify_succulentt: If na you sabi, shei u go wear wedding ring 😢.

official_olove: If na you U go still dey wear am????

dattahiwowari:And what’s the meaning of this nonsense post Nigerians bloggers lack emotional intelligence is this necessary troller.

houseofjaycee_ng: I’d rather be rich than being famous… Live a low-key life with my Loved ones because omoooo… Any small thing like this Media will just carry it… You go just wake up one morning see video of where you dey shit for toilet.