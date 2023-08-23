Video: May Edochie Fans Excited as She Lands New Hosting Gig Amid Marriage Crisis with Yul

May Edochie fans are overjoyed when she landed a co-hosting role at a high-profile award ceremony despite the problems surrounding her marital relationship with her husband, Yul.

Acapella, a popular Nigerian comedian, has announced on Facebook that he will co-host the highly awaited 2023 Social Media Awards alongside May Edochie.

This thrilling news has produced a surge of joy and excitement among followers, who are anxiously anticipating the event.

On September 17, 2023, the major event is set to take place at the opulent Eko Hotels & Suites in the lively metropolis of Lagos.

This much-anticipated event will bring together digital influencers, companies, marketers, and content producers all under one roof.

From Best Content Creator and Influencer of the Year to Best Social media influencer of the Year and Emerging Social Media Platform, these categories illuminate a spotlight on the contributions of individuals, brands, and organizations that have made a remarkable mark in the Digital World.

Reacting to the post:

Talktor Emmanuel: This is biggg. Golden boss dey run am normally .

Peter Christopher Dungz: May is gonna make September a Yuletide month with lots of love. Emancipate yourself from mental slavery. Show the world your worth, don’t allow the sweetness of marriage to tie you down. Because marriage fit scatter no matter how sweet e be, though we no pray for scattering.

Kadiri Manfred: May is doing well.

Fedico Thomas: Online in-laws will like this but can’t afford the ticket.

Stanley Ugorie: God please I don’t want my marriage to be a blocking success to my wife, just look at how this may is going from grace to grace since after this issue with the husband.

Rosemary Kechies Asakah: Odiegwu and his pickup will release video tomorrow 🤣🤣.

Adigwe Genevieve: I am already there because of queen May.