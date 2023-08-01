Video: May Edochie Drags Judy Austin to Court, Seeks N100m As Damages [Details]

May Edochie has dragged Judy Austin to court, seeks N100m as damages

May Edochie is dragging Judy to court for having an affair with her husband Yul Edochie

According to reports, when May filed a divorce petition against Yul, she also filed against Judy for adultery with her husband

According to reports, May Yul Edochie, the gorgeous wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has launched a N100 million lawsuit against his second wife, Judy Austin.

Judy is being sued by the mother of three, who has filed a petition for the dissolution of her marriage to Yul, for having an affair with her husband.

According to sources, when May filed for divorce from Yul, she also filed for adultery with her spouse against Judy.

According to the report, Yul and Judy are not legally married, despite portraying themselves as husband and wife on social media. Yul cannot legally marry anyone until May and Yul are officially divorced.

May is reportedly seeking N100 million as damages for the affair which has cost her a lot.

The report added that Judy and Yul, who are aware of the petitions are dodging it.

“Try this man, you will collect, Isi mmili” – Judy Austin peppers haters as she proudly hails hubby, Yul Edochie

Judy Austin, a popular actress, has lavished praise on her husband, Yul Edochie, describing him as the best man in Africa.

The controversial couple were shown in a video making yet another declaration of their love for each other as Judy Austin showered him with compliments.

She could be heard promoting her husband in Igbo and referring to him as a ‘Odogwu,’ while Yul nodded in agreement.

Judy Austin challenged those who believe they are strong to come and try her husband so they might get a nice thumping.

The actress also characterized her husband as a good man with a good heart, boasting that he is unquestionably the best man in Africa.

Netizens Reactions…

iamgracie_222_ asked: “Why is he acting asif he is truly inside bottle?”

thefoodnetworknig2 opined: “They ate Okpa laced with spirit of iberibeism guys! They can never behave norma again”

thefoodnetworknig2 said: “Of cos he is a strong man, e easy to stay alive inside shcnapps bottle for this long! He strong true true!”

creamy.dency remarked: “Omo e be like say na this hype make Yul love this Delilah”

tufab observed: “Omo all these hailings reach for the man to remain with her. Even God alrighty love praises. Imagine man &5. She don hold am for work finish. Ladies learn to hail your man like dis. But please don’t emulate her bad snatching character”